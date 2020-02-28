Pritzker appoints former state Rep. Costello as new ag director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I’m honored to continue serving the people of Illinois and excited to take the helm at the department I once oversaw in the state legislature,” Costello said in the release.

“As a leading producer of soybeans, corn and swine, Illinois is home to the most dedicated farmers in the world, and I look forward to partnering with them to grow our state’s agricultural economy,” he said.

Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. applauded Pritzker’s decision.

“Jerry Costello has a proven record in supporting agriculture,” Guebert said in a statement Friday. “In his time serving in the General Assembly, he not only supported agriculture by his votes on key legislation important to agriculture, but he also championed many supportive efforts.”

Upon taking the oath of office, scheduled for Monday, March 2, Costello will be paid an annual salary of $157,942, according to the governor’s official appointment order.

After graduating from Southern Illinois University, Costello joined the U.S. Army’s famed 82nd Airborne Division and saw combat in Operation Desert Storm. After returning home, he became a police officer and later an assistant chief of police.