Pritzker calls on retired health workers to join coronavirus fight

“Please remember that the grocery stores and gas stations and pharmacies will all be open tomorrow, Monday, and Tuesday and every day after that,” Pritzker said. “They are being constantly restocked.”

Pritzker said penalties for not complying with the order range from self-policing to low-level criminal charges.

“We hope that people who might see somebody else doing something that’s against the order might say something to them,” Pritzker said.

He said that if a police officer saw a group of more than 10 people, he or she would need a court order to stop it. In extreme cases, he said, individuals not complying with the order could be charged with reckless conduct, a misdemeanor.

“We’re not looking to put people in jail or to fine them for this kind of activity,” he said. “What we really want is for people simply to obey the rules.”

“People are still encouraged to go outside, and, if the weather allows, to go on a walk, to take your dog on a walk, to take your child out, and so on,” he added.

The order is effective through April 7. Although testing and information is limited, Pritzker said, he will start to reevaluate the order once the daily upward curve of confirmed cases ends.