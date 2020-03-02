Pritzker: Officials working to ID any who were in contact with coronavirus-infected couple

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It is with that kind of surveillance that we will be able to see if we have circulating virus in our communities,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH.

She said IDPH plans to expand the program to central and Southern Illinois. Along with voluntary testing, Ezike said, 286 people in Illinois are being actively monitored for the virus.

“The risk to the communities of Illinois is low,” she said, “and we will continue to work collaboratively with our local health departments and our federal partners to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to be ready for whatever is around the bend.”

Illinois was the first state to test for COVID-19 when it opened a lab in Cook County last month. Pritzker said Monday that two labs in Springfield and Carbondale will open in “the next few days.”

“The best thing that the general public can do at this time is to continue taking the same precautions you take during flu season with renewed vigilance,” Pritzker said.

They include covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, avoiding touching your face, staying home when you are sick and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.