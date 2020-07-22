Pritzker: 'Our numbers now appear to be gradually rising'

In the Metro East area on the Missouri border, the positivity rate as of July 19 was 6.9%, according to IDPH. The other 10 regions ranged from about 2.4% in eastern Illinois and 4.8% in Chicago.

Per metrics set by Pritzker and IDPH, if a rolling positivity rate surpasses 8 percent, or if the one-day positivity rate increases for seven of 10 days along with hospitalization increases or declines in surge capacity, the state would take actions to mitigate the spread. These include reverting to closures seen in previous phases of the state’s reopening plan.

He called the Metro East “dangerously close” to hitting those metrics, but said there will be no actions to limit the travel of Illinois residents to neighboring states where case counts are higher.

“I have spoken with local leaders, and I've asked them to clamp down on the outbreaks where they are occurring so that the state won't have to step in,” he said, specifically noting a “party bus” company in the area, which buses bar-goers from one location to another, was linked to an outbreak.

As of Tuesday night, there were 1,456 people in Illinois who were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 337 patients in intensive care units and 132 on ventilators. All numbers remained roughly stable near their pandemic lows.