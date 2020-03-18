Pritzker tours COVID-19 testing lab in Carbondale, implores people to heed warnings, isolate, take this seriously

MURPHYSBORO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday that Illinois has seen 288 cases of COVID-19 across 17 counties — a number that ballooned by 128 in one day.
It does not appear that those numbers included two positive cases reported later that same day for Williamson and Jackson county patients. The Williamson County case was reported in an email and text alert to SIH employees. The hospital’s chief medical officer said the patient was screened through SIH’s COVID-19 hotline and one of its drive-through testing clinics.
The Jackson County case was reported later that same evening by Jackson County officials as they prepared to issue a disaster declaration.
The vast majority of confirmed cases thus far are centered in Cook and the collar counties. South of Chicago, excluding the newly reported Southern Illinois cases — this region’s first — a combined 16 cases have been reported in the downstate counties of Peoria, Woodford, Springfield, Madison, St. Clair, Clinton, Cumberland and Champaign.
Pritzker traveled to Southern Illinois for the first time in the height of the coronavirus response Wednesday with two of his cabinet leaders, Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.
They met with health and county officials Wednesday morning in Belleville before traveling to Carbondale, where they toured a state COVID-19 processing lab on the campus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Afterward, they held their daily press briefing in the Jackson County Courthouse.
The governor continued to implore people to heed the recommendations of health officials to stay home as much as possible, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing if they must go out.
“Some of you might look at the illnesses and deaths in other countries and think, ‘Well that could never happen here, not here in the United States, not in Illinois, not in my community,’” Pritzker said, just hours before officials confirmed the first Illinois cases south of the Metro East region. “I know how frightening it can be to imagine that it could happen here. But look at the news coverage of other countries that have seen this virus spreading. Look at the degree of lockdown in countries like Italy.”
“Make no mistake: no place, and no person, is immune from COVID-19. The difference between where we are in our response and where other nations are is just a few weeks. We must act with urgency. We must act now.”
Ezike, the health department director, said that cases are reported daily as they are known to the department at that time. Local health departments receive the information first before it's passed to the state, and therefore will have more up-to-date information, she said. That may explain why Southern Illinois’ first cases were not included in Wednesday’s press briefing.
Ezike said that the “grim truth” is that the number of confirmed cases are going to continue to expand significantly in the coming days and weeks. She also predicted a growing COVID-19-related death toll. So far, one person in Illinois has died who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the state. Ezike advised anyone who feels ill to stay home — even if they only have symptoms of a mild cold or the flu. That’s because people who have underlying conditions, or who are sick, are more likely have complications if they contract the highly contagious virus.
They may also make someone else sick, putting them at greater risk of harm should they later contract coronavirus. Further, some people only experience mild symptoms or are asymptomatic and could spread the virus unknowingly to vulnerable people. That’s why it’s critical that anyone who is feeling bad for any reason self-isolate. Reducing the spread of the disease is necessary to avoid overwhelming the health care system, she said.
“We can’t strain our health care system beyond its limits and then be choosing who gets care and who doesn’t,” she said.
The governor said he sympathizes with workers laid off in response to the decision he announced on Sunday to close all bars and restaurants to in-house dining, allowing them to remain open only for carry out, drive-through and delivery.
Prizker said his administration has taken steps to shorten the time it takes for people to receive their unemployment insurance benefits once they complete their required paperwork. Prizker also said that, in a personal call this week with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, he requested that the massive stimulus package under consideration in Congress include substantial money for unemployment aid to the states. This would allow Illinois to further expand benefits to those without work, he said.
“The dollars that will go to the American public should go to the people who are being laid off, and not to people who continue to have a job,” he said. Prizker also said he’s in talks with sheriffs around the state to encourage them to hold off on serving any eviction notices at this time. Though, Prizker did not directly say whether he’s considering a temporary statewide eviction or foreclosure ban as some other cities and states have done, including Kentucky and New York.
Similarly, earlier Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that it has placed a 60-day moratorium on foreclosures and evictions for single-family homeowners with FHA-insured mortgages. A senior HUD official told The Southern Illinoisan on Tuesday that HUD is also communicating with public housing authorities and the private owners and managers of HUD-funded housing for low-income people to prevent the displacement of families through eviction at this time.
