Pritzker tours COVID-19 testing lab in Carbondale, implores people to heed warnings, isolate, take this seriously

The governor continued to implore people to heed the recommendations of health officials to stay home as much as possible, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing if they must go out.

“Some of you might look at the illnesses and deaths in other countries and think, ‘Well that could never happen here, not here in the United States, not in Illinois, not in my community,’” Pritzker said, just hours before officials confirmed the first Illinois cases south of the Metro East region. “I know how frightening it can be to imagine that it could happen here. But look at the news coverage of other countries that have seen this virus spreading. Look at the degree of lockdown in countries like Italy.”

“Make no mistake: no place, and no person, is immune from COVID-19. The difference between where we are in our response and where other nations are is just a few weeks. We must act with urgency. We must act now.”

Ezike, the health department director, said that cases are reported daily as they are known to the department at that time. Local health departments receive the information first before it's passed to the state, and therefore will have more up-to-date information, she said. That may explain why Southern Illinois’ first cases were not included in Wednesday’s press briefing.