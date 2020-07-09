Record testing pushes daily COVID-19 count past 1,000 in Illinois for first time since June 2

SPRINGFIELD — New Illinois COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 Thursday for the first time since June 2, but the high number coincided with the state’s highest recorded single-day testing output.
The 36,180 test results reported yielded 1,018 positive results for a one-day positivity rate of 2.8% — well within the range of the past month. The seven-day rolling average remained at 2.6%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported another 20 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic began in Illinois to 7,119 among 150,450 confirmed cases. There have been 1.87 million tests completed in the state.
At the end of Wednesday, there were 1,507 people in Illinois reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. That was 11 below the previous day and the second-straight day with more than 1,500 hospitalized with the virus after five straight days of fewer than 1,400.
About 38% of the state’s hospital beds were open at the end of Wednesday, with 4.3% of the occupied beds used by COVID-19 patients. That number was as high as 15% at the height of the pandemic.
Of those hospitalized, 317 patients were in an intensive care unit bed, a decrease of 14 from the day before. That means about 8.1% of the state’s ICU beds were in use by COVID-19 patients and 42% of them remained open. COVID-19 patients occupied as high as 43 percent of ICU beds at the height of the pandemic, and capacity once shrunk as low as 24 percent.
Approximately 2.6% of the state’s ventilator supply — 153 ventilators total — was being used by COVID-19 patients at the end of Wednesday. That was two ventilators more than the previous day, which was the lowest recorded during the pandemic. About 74% of the state’s ventilator supply remained open.
At the height of the pandemic, more than 19 percent of the state’s ventilator supply was in use by COVID-19 patients, but the state implemented other procedures to avoid putting patients on ventilators and padded its supply by the thousands in case of a surge.
Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
Photos: Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
On March 20, I made a mask for my husband, who is a health care worker, because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at his workplace. Then, I made more masks for my elderly neighbors, elderly local people and local friends, as well as friends from New York and Florida. I was using leftover fabric I had in my workshop — holidays patterns like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.
I was running out of material and then Calico Country Sew store in Carbondale started donating fabric. I picked up some yards, and I was able to make masks for the police officers from Carterville. But, that was it: I ran out of material, and Amazon wasn’t shipping until May. As soon as I announced on my Facebook page that I had run out of material, people started donating fabric, metal wire, machine needles and threads. With that donation, I was able to keep making more masks to donate, and I completed a group of masks for Herrin police officers.
Then, Dr. Amanda Brazis Cook from Southern Illinois Healthcare approached me asking if I can reuse operating room drapes to make masks. She brought the material to my house, and at that point, I realized I needed extra hands to mass produce masks for area health care workers.
I asked the president of Carterville Rotary Club to help me find ladies who know how to sew, and Mary Slider and Louise Humble joined the effort. I also asked the president of my Woman’s Club in Herrin, and she was able to help me find three more ladies: Patty Cox, Carla Shasteen and Tienne Kollar, all of Herrin.
Another doctor joined the team: Dr. Danielle Tomevi brought material and also found a lady to help us, Dorene from Murphysboro.
And that is how the mask committee was formed. We named it "Mask Committee: Keep Calm and Sew."
After that, Joni, a nurse at Herrin Hospital, joined the committee, too, then Mary Russell, one of the managers from Dillards, Nancy, one of my neighbors, and Mirna from Murphysboro.
We have been sewing our hearts out since March. April was the busiest month for us. We have made hundreds of masks to donate.
Then, we had a request of a new pattern and we had to divide the committee in two to work the requested pattern. Dr. Sara Altamimi provided us with more OR drapes to use, and we have been working making two different masks for area health care workers.
Ninety-five percent of the masks have been donated to SIH, and 5% to community members and police officers. We have received several selfies of health care workers wearing the masks in different departments. It really made us happy that we can give back and help the community in time of need.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.