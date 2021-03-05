River-to-River Trail Society announces spring hiking schedule

River-to-River Trail Society announces that this spring it will once again offer a schedule of guided hikes in and near the Shawnee National Forest. All hikes are free and open to the public. Although the hikes vary in level of difficulty, all are intended for people in good health who have done some hiking in the past. Hiking sticks and boots or sturdy shoes are strongly recommended. All hikers should bring their own water and a snack. No dogs, please.

In order to protect the health of leaders and hikers, a number of temporary special procedures will be in effect during the coronavirus emergency and are mandatory. All groups will be limited to no more than 20 hikers. In order to achieve that goal, all hikes will require advance registration with the hike leader. Further information will be available a week before the scheduled hike in the press, on the society's website rivertorivertrail.net, and on the Society's Facebook page at facebook.com/R2R.Trail.Society.