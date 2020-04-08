Rural hospitals brace for downstate surge of COVID-19

“Then there's an existing structure within the state of Illinois — they’re called Regional Health Care Coalitions,” he added. “There are 11 coalitions throughout the state covering every area of the state, including southern and central Illinois, where all the health care providers in that region get together in terms of emergency planning, pandemic planning, emergency exercises. That's been in place for years.”

According to IDPH, each of those 11 regions has one main hospital designated as the coordinating center. For example, the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana serves as the coordinating center in the Champaign region, which covers 18 counties in east-central Illinois.

Anita Guffey, who serves as the emergency management coordinator and readiness and response coordinator for that region, was unavailable for an interview Wednesday due to the immediate demands on her time, as were her counterparts in other regions. But she issued a statement through a spokesperson saying the planning process for COVID-19 is not significantly different from the planning they go through for other emergencies.