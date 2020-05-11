Senior staffer in Illinois governor's office tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — All senior staff in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office are working from home after a senior staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Monday.

The unidentified staffer tested positive last week and has so far not shown any symptoms of the disease, but the person is reported to have been in close contact with the governor and other staff members.

Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday in Chicago that he did not have direct contact with the individual, but that the person had taken part in large meetings with him and other staff. Pritzker also said that he has tested negative for the disease and was last tested Sunday morning.

Most of the estimated 125 employees in the governor’s office have been working from home for weeks, but about 20 staff members have been reporting to work in person at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, where Pritzker had been holding daily media briefings about the crisis. The governor halted weekend briefings Thursday, and Monday’s event was held via video conference.

Pritzker plans to continue his daily briefings, which are streamed live on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms.