SIU Aviation celebrates six decades while flying to new heights

“They are the ones who worked over the last 60 years to develop the reputation and develop SIU,” Burgener said. “They worked to develop a reputation of success that is paying dividends today. It’s rewarding and a privilege for me to be a part of that and to contribute and carry on the tradition of success that SIU aviation has had.”

Faculty with industry experience

Thomas Koebel, a senior aviation technology major from St. Charles, Illinois, said there were several factors in his decision to attend SIU – the varying types of aircraft within the program, the faculty and the airport’s location close to campus. He is president of Aviation Ambassadors, a registered student organization that represents the program at a variety of aviation events and gives tours to prospective students and their families.

“I like telling people about SIU and showing everything the program has to offer,” Koebel said. “A tour can make or break a school,” he said. “I think that if you really show a passion for the program that it influences the students who come here.”