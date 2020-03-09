Some Amtrak riders wary of new coronavirus, using extra precautions

MATTOON — When regular Amtrak passenger Katie Riesch of Carbondale and her young son took their seats for a recent trip back home to Coles County, she immediately wiped down the adjacent trays and hard surfaces.
The Charleston native said she does not usually bring disinfecting wipes with her on the train but decided to take this extra precaution due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Riesch said she and her son love the freedom of movement on trains, including walking to the Cafe Car for pretzels, but they spent most of that recent trip in their seats out of caution, as well.
Riesch also said she was aware that authorities announced on Sunday that an Amtrak train may have carried a COVID-19 infected passenger between Chicago and St. Louis.
Nevertheless, Riesch said, as she prepared to board the southbound Saluki train on Monday at the Mattoon depot, she plans to continue traveling by Amtrak. Riesch noted that she is a middle school teacher and that her son, Cole, is in preschool.
"We both work and go to school in petri dishes," Riesch said. "There is no sense in panicking. We just have to do the best we can to prepare ourselves."
The two Amtrak riders periodically travel to Charleston to visit Riesch's parents, Jim and Linda Coleman, and the rest of their extended family there. Linda Coleman said while seeing off her daughter and grandson at the depot that she is scheduled to fly to Florida soon on Allegiant Air, which has offered to let passengers change their travel plants at no charge due to coronavirus worries.
Coleman said she has concerns about flying at this time but may go ahead with the flight while following her daughter's example of wiping down her seating area and taking other precautions.
Amtrak passenger Missy Fojtik of Chicago said her work in sales takes her to many different hospitals, so she has been monitoring the news about COVID-19 and plans to avoid places where there are clusters of cases reported.
"It is definitely something that is top of mind," Fojtik said on Monday at the Mattoon depot, adding that she has protective masks in her travel bag that she can wear if needed.
The Mattoon depot is on a different Amtrak route than the one that connects Chicago and St. Louis. Amtrak has released a statement indicating the company is looking into one of its trains possibly carrying an infected passenger on that latter route.
“At Amtrak, safety is our top priority. We have received notification from St. Louis County, Mo. that an individual who traveled on Amtrak train 303 (Chicago – St. Louis) on March 4, 2020, has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus,” the statement read. “We are working in close contact with public health and emergency management teams to have the best available information to be able to share with our customers and employees who might be affected.
“Amtrak is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train, and as a precaution, we have taken the train out of service for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection, and are also working to do a thorough disinfection of the Chicago and St. Louis stations.”