Some Amtrak riders wary of new coronavirus, using extra precautions

Coleman said she has concerns about flying at this time but may go ahead with the flight while following her daughter's example of wiping down her seating area and taking other precautions.

Amtrak passenger Missy Fojtik of Chicago said her work in sales takes her to many different hospitals, so she has been monitoring the news about COVID-19 and plans to avoid places where there are clusters of cases reported.

"It is definitely something that is top of mind," Fojtik said on Monday at the Mattoon depot, adding that she has protective masks in her travel bag that she can wear if needed.

The Mattoon depot is on a different Amtrak route than the one that connects Chicago and St. Louis. Amtrak has released a statement indicating the company is looking into one of its trains possibly carrying an infected passenger on that latter route.

“At Amtrak, safety is our top priority. We have received notification from St. Louis County, Mo. that an individual who traveled on Amtrak train 303 (Chicago – St. Louis) on March 4, 2020, has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus,” the statement read. “We are working in close contact with public health and emergency management teams to have the best available information to be able to share with our customers and employees who might be affected.

“Amtrak is notifying passengers and employees who may have been on the same train, and as a precaution, we have taken the train out of service for comprehensive cleaning and disinfection, and are also working to do a thorough disinfection of the Chicago and St. Louis stations.”

