Southern Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 7.3%
  • Updated
 Jerry Nowicki, Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — The positivity rates in the Metro East region on the Missouri border as well as in Southern Illinois increased to 7.4% and 7.3%, respectively, as the state on Tuesday announced another 20 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,549 new confirmed cases of the virus.

That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Illinois to 7,657 out of 196,948 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. More than 3.14 million tests have been conducted during the same time period.

A total of 4,162 of the virus-related deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities, where 25,452 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Those who have not passed away within 42 days of their initial diagnosis are considered recovered, according to IDPH. The recovery rate per those guidelines is 95%.

The new cases reported Tuesday were among 41,362 test results reported over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.7%. That kept the seven-day rolling average positivity rate at 4.1% — the sixth straight day of a rate at 4% or greater.

The Metro East and Southern Illinois still have the two highest rates for the state’s 11 regions in the Restore Illinois virus mitigation plan. Behind them was Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will County, at 6.6%.

The other rates ranged from 2.8% in eastern Illinois’ Region 6 to 5.8% in suburban Cook County.

At the end of Monday, there were 1,459 COVID-19-positive patients reported hospitalized, including 336 in intensive care unit beds. There were 127 COVID-19-positive patients on ventilators.

The hospitalization numbers were all slightly down from the day prior but still up from their pandemic lows of early and mid-July.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 37 0 37
Franklin 202 1 92
Gallatin 52 2 38
Hamilton 35 1 29
Hardin 18 0 17
Jackson 737 20 619
Jefferson 304 21 210
Johnson 69 0 56
Massac 41 0 33
Perry 188 3 98
Pope 11 0 5
Pulaski 95 1 91
Randolph 483 7 433
Saline 134 2 91
Union 313 20 212
Williamson 457 6 246
White 74 0 53

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

jnowicki@capitolnewsillinois.com

