Southern Illinois, Metro East St. Louis casinos to reopen Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — Several area casinos can resume operations Wednesday after being closed since March 16 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Harrah's Metropolis will reopen at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The Argosy Casino Alton will resume operations at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Casino Queen in East St. Louis will open its doors at 9 a.m.

The Illinois Gaming Board said Thursday that casinos and video gaming terminals can resume next week and that it has received a resumption plan from all of the state's casinos and video gaming machine operators.

“The video and casino gaming industry have worked cooperatively and professionally with the IGB to develop best practices that create the safest possible environment for gaming," Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter said in a statement.

Harrah's, The Argosy Casino and Casino Queen said patrons will be required to wear masks and occupancy will be limited. According to a statement from Harrah's, slot machine banks will be arranged to allow for social distancing and capacity at table games will be reduced. Poker will remain closed at Harrah's until further notice.

The Argosy's sportsbook, the first in the region to open before the shutdown, will also be operating.