Southern Illinois officials urge prevention techniques as state announces 4 more COVID-19 cases

CARBONDALE — On Monday, Chicago Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced four new cases of COVID-19, caused by a novel coronavirus that has been spreading in several countries after first appearing late last year.

Their news release said the new cases are all in isolation and are in good condition.

According to the IDPH website, coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, including some that cause illnesses in people and others that circulate among animals. Human coronaviruses are common throughout the world and usually cause mild to moderate illness, similar to a cold or influenza. However, when new coronaviruses emerge, such as SARS and MERS, they have been associated with more severe respiratory illness.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Carrie Eldridge of Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is recommending the same precautions used to prevent influenza from spreading.

“We’re telling those who are hearing a lot of different things in the media to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze, and of course, say home if you are sick,” Eldridge said.