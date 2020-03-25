State officials warn of possible looming recession

In an interview Wednesday, Klenke described the possibility of a 20 percent decline in revenue as a “worst case scenario,” based on the state’s experience in previous recessions.

During the recession of 2001-2003, caused largely by the burst of the “dot-com bubble” on Wall Street, followed by the terrorist attacks of 9/11, state revenues in Illinois fell about 5.5 percent, or about $1.3 billion.

The Great Recession of 2008-2009 that followed the U.S. housing market collapse produced a much sharper decline, 8.7 percent, or a little more than $2.5 billion.

State revenues have generally been growing since then, except for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 when there was a temporary reduction in tax rates, and so a recession worse than the Great Recession would have a significantly larger impact.

In early March, CoGFA issued an economic and revenue forecast for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, that said the outlook was generally good, although economic growth was expected to slow somewhat. That report estimated total state revenues for the year at a little more than $40.6 billion.