State: Positivity rate, COVID-19 hospitalizations remain roughly flat

0701 Positivity Rate

The graph depicts the COVID-19 positivity rate of test results reported over a 24-hour period as reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

 Jerry Nowicki, Capitol News Illinois

SPRIGNFIELD — Illinois announced another 828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday among 33,090 tests completed for a one-day positivity rate of 2.5%.

The new cases mark the third time the state has reported more than 800 new cases in the last seven days after 17 days of staying below that benchmark.

The state also continues to increase testing capacity, setting a one-day record with Wednesday’s output and topping more than 30,000 tests for five of the last seven days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for those tested remained at 2.6% as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 30 deaths Wednesday, bringing total casualties since the pandemic reached Illinois to 6,951.

0701 Rolling Positivity Rate

The graph shows the rolling, 7-day positivity rate for tests completed starting on June 1. Illinois Department of Public Health data was used to calculate the averages.

There have been 144,013 total confirmed cases of the virus in Illinois since the pandemic began, and 1.63 million tests have been completed in the state.

Hospitalizations remained relatively flat as well, with the total number of COVID-19 patients occupying a hospital bed falling to 1,511 — a decrease of 49 from the day prior. That left about 41 percent of the state’s total hospital supply open.

Intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patient fell to 384 as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, a decrease of 17 from the previous day. That made 47 percent of beds in the state available.

0701 Tested-Positive

The graph shows the number of COVID-19 tests completed each day (blue), next to the number of positive cases those tests yield (red), according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The number of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients sat at 189, an increase of four from the day prior. There were more than 4,439 ventilators available as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the state’s county-level metrics reported by IDPH, only Cass County was in the “warning” category in terms of potential heavy increase of cases. Those metrics track eight statistics, including deaths, positivity percentage of tests, number of tests, emergency room visits and hospitalizations for COVID-19 and the percentage of ICU beds available.

