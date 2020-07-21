State positivity rate ticks to 3.1%, apparently driven by Metro East surge

SPRINGFIELD — A juvenile detention facility and two mental health centers in Illinois each reported outbreaks of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice youth center in St. Charles reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in staff and three new cases among youth at the facility.
This prompted “increased mitigation and infection control measures,” according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health, which said all youth and staff have been tested for the virus and the facility is “implementing programming changes to reduce further spread.”
IDPH also reported that Chester Mental Health Center in Randolph County reported 32 confirmed cases — 27 staff and five residents — while Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee County reported seven confirmed cases — one resident and five staff.
The announcement came as the state’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 test positivity rate ticked up to 3.1% Tuesday as IDPH announced 955 new confirmed cases of the virus.
That was among 29,745 tests completed over the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.2%. IDPH also reported another 23 virus-related deaths, bringing the total since the pandemic first reached Illinois to 7,324 among 163,703 confirmed cases.
The highest positivity rate for the state’s 11 regions was in the Metro East area on the Missouri border. The IDPH website had data through only July 17 on Tuesday, which showed a positivity rate of 7.1% in the area.
“I want to remind everyone that this pandemic is still very much here,” Pritzker said at an unrelated event in Collinsville. “And it remains a very serious threat. People are getting sick and dying. The Metro East region has one of the highest rates of cases and transmission in the state, even as the rest of the state remains fairly steady.”
He added: “You've all seen the death toll rising in Florida and Texas, in Arizona, Alabama, North Carolina, in California. This is no joke. This is no hoax. Metro East is at risk, as any area of the country, of tipping over to the higher case and death counts that we see in other parts of the country.”
Pritzker said the state “will take immediate action to impose additional mitigations” if there’s an increase in the rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 tests along with increased hospital admissions or decreased surge capacities. Action will also follow if a region passes an 8 percent rolling seven-day average.
“That can mean the closing of indoor bar service and reduction in indoor dining capacity, greater limitations on group gathering sizes and room capacity, and a return to remote work for high-risk individuals,” the governor said. “It could also mean capacity restrictions for organized group recreational activities, gyms and retail, and shutdowns at salons and personal care facilities.”
He said local leaders “must do what they know is right to protect their residents.”
He once again urged wearing masks and staying away from large crowds.
“To a large degree, this is about personal responsibility,” Pritzker said. “Nobody can, you know, be following you all day long and telling you ‘put on a mask’ when you go into a public place. Everybody needs to know that that's what they need to do. And it isn't just about keeping you healthy. It's really about keeping other people healthy.”
At the end of Monday, there were 1,466 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, including 320 in intensive care unit beds and 142 on ventilators. Those were all slight increases from the day before, but still mostly at the average level of the past three weeks.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
On March 20, I made a mask for my husband, who is a health care worker, because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at his workplace. Then, I made more masks for my elderly neighbors, elderly local people and local friends, as well as friends from New York and Florida. I was using leftover fabric I had in my workshop — holidays patterns like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.
I was running out of material and then Calico Country Sew store in Carbondale started donating fabric. I picked up some yards, and I was able to make masks for the police officers from Carterville. But, that was it: I ran out of material, and Amazon wasn’t shipping until May. As soon as I announced on my Facebook page that I had run out of material, people started donating fabric, metal wire, machine needles and threads. With that donation, I was able to keep making more masks to donate, and I completed a group of masks for Herrin police officers.
Then, Dr. Amanda Brazis Cook from Southern Illinois Healthcare approached me asking if I can reuse operating room drapes to make masks. She brought the material to my house, and at that point, I realized I needed extra hands to mass produce masks for area health care workers.
I asked the president of Carterville Rotary Club to help me find ladies who know how to sew, and Mary Slider and Louise Humble joined the effort. I also asked the president of my Woman’s Club in Herrin, and she was able to help me find three more ladies: Patty Cox, Carla Shasteen and Tienne Kollar, all of Herrin.
Another doctor joined the team: Dr. Danielle Tomevi brought material and also found a lady to help us, Dorene from Murphysboro.
And that is how the mask committee was formed. We named it "Mask Committee: Keep Calm and Sew."
After that, Joni, a nurse at Herrin Hospital, joined the committee, too, then Mary Russell, one of the managers from Dillards, Nancy, one of my neighbors, and Mirna from Murphysboro.
We have been sewing our hearts out since March. April was the busiest month for us. We have made hundreds of masks to donate.
Then, we had a request of a new pattern and we had to divide the committee in two to work the requested pattern. Dr. Sara Altamimi provided us with more OR drapes to use, and we have been working making two different masks for area health care workers.
Ninety-five percent of the masks have been donated to SIH, and 5% to community members and police officers. We have received several selfies of health care workers wearing the masks in different departments. It really made us happy that we can give back and help the community in time of need.
