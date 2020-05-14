State reports 73,000 unemployment claims in final week before new portal went live

“It is working reasonably well,” he said of the new portal in his Tuesday daily briefing, calling the new system “a more robust system than the existing one for regular unemployment.”

Pritzker said the existing system was “built on a 10-year-old platform not expecting to take the kind of size of applications that have come in for regular unemployment.”

Reports of long wait times and an inability to reach employment offices over the phone persist amid the unprecedented inflow of new claims.

“We have many thousands of calls that come in each day, thousands get answered and responded to. And people get processed over the phone as well,” Pritzker said in his Wednesday briefing.

The state has expanded call center capacity and Pritzker said online applications are the best way to get an application through the system.