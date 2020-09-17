State unemployment rate at 11%; small decrease from month prior

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The unemployment rate in Illinois fell to 11% for the month of August, a decrease of a half of a percentage point from the previous month as the state added 66,000 nonfarm jobs, according to preliminary figures released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security Thursday.

That was 2.6 percentage points higher than the national rate for the month, which was 8.4%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The national rate reflected a decrease of 1.8 percentage points from the week prior.

The state’s unemployment rate, while decreasing, was still historically high, standing 7.2 percentage points above where it was a year ago.

There were 695,000 unemployed workers in the state for the month, a decrease of 2.9% from the previous month but an increase of 182.6% from the year prior as COVID-19 and associated economic restrictions continue to affect employment rates. Nonfarm payroll employment is down by 428,700 jobs from a year ago.

From April to August this year, the labor force has rebounded 3.6%, or nearly 224,000 individuals. That’s after a 4.6% decline from January to April, which affected 294,000 individuals, according to IDES.