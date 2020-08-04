State's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate drops Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD — The state reported another 1,471 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus Tuesday among 42,598 test results reported in the previous 24 hours, driving the statewide seven-day positivity rate to 3.9%.
That decrease is one-tenth of a percentage point since Monday. The numbers Tuesday made for a one-day positivity rate of 3.5%.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker made an appearance Tuesday at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and said the novel coronavirus is worse in southern Illinois than it is in the Chicago area, and college parties thrown by returning students risk exacerbating the spread of COVID-19.
Southern Illinois’ Region 5 of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation plan had a test positivity rate of 7.3% as of Aug. 1, while the Region 4 Metro East area on the Missouri border had a rate of 7.2%. Those were pushing the 8% threshold which would initiate state action to mitigate the spread of the virus.
If a region hits the 8% positivity rate for three days, or if the positivity rate increases for seven of 10 days along with sustained seven-day increase in hospital admissions, it would also initiate mitigation efforts. Those include moving some sectors of the economy back to restrictions seen in previous phases of the state’s reopening plan.
The other regions range from 3.1% in eastern Illinois to 6.4% in Kankakee and Will Counties. Region 11, which includes all of Chicago, had a 4.9% positivity rate.
Pritzker warned that even though the virus has a 95% recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, health effects can often be long lasting, even for those that were otherwise healthy.
“We also need all of our residents to take this seriously and to protect themselves,” he said. “No matter how young and invincible you might think you are, the largest increase in cases is occurring among young people in their 20s and below. This virus is dangerous no matter how young you are because of the long-term damage it can cause you.”
Pritzker noted that a 28-year-old underwent a double lung transplant at Northwestern University earlier this year due to complications of the virus.
“Yes, the odds are high that a young person won't die from COVID-19, but you don't want to be the reason that someone else does, and you don't want to live with the long-term consequences of COVID-19 either,” he said.
Statewide, another 19 COVID-19-positive individuals were reported to have died in the previous 24 hours, bringing the death count since the pandemic began to 7,545 among 184,712 confirmed cases.
Hospitalizations were near their pandemic lows but showing a gradual increase in recent weeks, especially in intensive care unit bed usage. The numbers reported by IDPH fluctuate sometimes by 100 or more daily for total hospital bed usage, but at the end of Monday there were 1,496 hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients. That’s the highest that number has been since July 8.
The number of intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients reached 365 at the end of Monday, the highest that number has been since there were 384 on June 30. There were 125 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients, which was just off the pandemic low of 110 on July 24.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
