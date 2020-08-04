State's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate drops Tuesday

Pritzker warned that even though the virus has a 95% recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, health effects can often be long lasting, even for those that were otherwise healthy.

“We also need all of our residents to take this seriously and to protect themselves,” he said. “No matter how young and invincible you might think you are, the largest increase in cases is occurring among young people in their 20s and below. This virus is dangerous no matter how young you are because of the long-term damage it can cause you.”

Pritzker noted that a 28-year-old underwent a double lung transplant at Northwestern University earlier this year due to complications of the virus.

“Yes, the odds are high that a young person won't die from COVID-19, but you don't want to be the reason that someone else does, and you don't want to live with the long-term consequences of COVID-19 either,” he said.

Statewide, another 19 COVID-19-positive individuals were reported to have died in the previous 24 hours, bringing the death count since the pandemic began to 7,545 among 184,712 confirmed cases.