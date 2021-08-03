Statewide COVID-19 ICU bed usage jumps 15 percent overnight

Capitol News Illinois reached out to the Illinois Department of Public Health as to what percentage of individuals who had contracted, been hospitalized or died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated during the June and July surge, but did not receive a response as of this publication.

WCIA-TV Champaign’s Mark Maxwell reported last week that IDPH said 87 percent of the June COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations were in unvaccinated individuals, along with 92 percent of COVID-19-related deaths.

Approximately 51 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, or about 6.5 million people. The vaccination pace has accelerated amid the surge, with 28,250 vaccine doses administered daily on average over the past seven days. That’s up from a pace of 16,423 on July 9, but down from a pace of more than 130,000 in April.

Over the past week, 44 individuals testing positive for COVID-19 were reported to have died by IDPH, bringing the state’s death toll to 23,458, with another 2,482 probable COVID-19 deaths reported.