Union: 17 Chicago cops resting in burgled office suspended

CHICAGO — Chicago Police suspended several officers captured on video during last summer's widespread unrest who were lounging — and apparently even sleeping — inside a burglarized congressional campaign office as people citywide vandalized and stole from businesses, a police union official said Thursday.

Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara told the Chicago Sun-Times that the suspensions of 17 officers and supervisors ranged from one day to 20 days. He also said the union has filed grievances challenging all of the suspensions. Catanzara did not return calls Thursday for comment from The Associated Press

The department did not confirm the suspensions but in a news release said that the Bureau of Internal Affairs has concluded its investigation and that the members of the department involved “have been notified of the results of the investigation.”

The video was recorded as Chicago police and other departments nationwide were scrambling to quell widespread vandalism, theft and arson in the wake of George Floyd’s death after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the Black man’s neck for several minutes.