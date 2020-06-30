Update: Cave-in-Rock Ferry to remain in service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After announcing Tuesday evening that the Cave-in-Rock Ferry would close indefinitely following its last run Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said later the ferry will continue to operate.

A Tuesday night news release from the KTC says the ferry will remain operating on its normal schedule Wednesday starting at 6 a.m.

The KTC says ferry operator Lonnie Lewis indicated a tentative contract agreement means the ferry will remain in service. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet earlier in the day had said that the two-year contract that funds the ferry's operations had expired.

Original story, posted at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday:

After its final run at 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Cave-in-Rock Ferry will halt service until further notice, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The two-year contract that funds the ferry's operations expired, the release states. The Ohio River Ferry Authority funds the ferry through a partnership between the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.