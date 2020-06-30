Update: Cave-in-Rock Ferry to remain in service

After announcing Tuesday evening that the Cave-in-Rock Ferry would close indefinitely following its last run Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said later the ferry will continue to operate.
A Tuesday night news release from the KTC says the ferry will remain operating on its normal schedule Wednesday starting at 6 a.m.
The KTC says ferry operator Lonnie Lewis indicated a tentative contract agreement means the ferry will remain in service. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet earlier in the day had said that the two-year contract that funds the ferry's operations had expired.
Original story, posted at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday:
After its final run at 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Cave-in-Rock Ferry will halt service until further notice, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The two-year contract that funds the ferry's operations expired, the release states. The Ohio River Ferry Authority funds the ferry through a partnership between the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The boat typically carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day, according to the news release. The ferry connects traffic between Illinois 1 and Kentucky 91, ferrying cars between Cave-in-Rock, Illinois, in Hardin County, and Crittenden County, Kentucky.
