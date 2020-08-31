Virus positivity rate remains high in areas with increased restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — COVID-19-related deaths surpassed 8,000 over the weekend as the virus positivity rate hovered around 4%.

As of Monday, the rolling seven-day average positivity rate throughout the state was 4.1%, while the positivity rate in Regions 4 and 7 of the state’s reopening plan either remained roughly flat or increased as of Aug. 28 despite added restrictions.

Region 7 — which contains Kankakee and Will counties — saw its positivity rate increase to 8.8% as of Friday after new restrictions took effect last Wednesday. In Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border, the positivity rate was 10.4% as of Friday after nearly two weeks of restrictions.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said more restrictions can come this week if the positivity rate in the area does not decrease.

Southern Illinois, in Region 5, had a positivity rate of 7.4% percent, the third highest. In Region 2, which includes Peoria and several surrounding counties, the positivity rate was 6.8%, and in suburban Cook County, or Region 10, the rate was 6.9%.

All other regions ranged from 1.6% in east-central Illinois’ Region 6 to 6.2% in Region 9, which include McHenry and Lake Counties.