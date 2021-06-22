Watch now: Food bank expands with Vienna site, seeks to solve local 'food desert'

During one of their Zoom calls, Roberts shared his dream to find a cold storage facility to serve Southern Illinois pantries. The geographic center of that area would be Vienna.

Andy Sisulak asked Roberts if he was looking for a 3,000-square-foot cold storage facility. Roberts said he was.

“A few weeks later, Andy called and said he found a 3,600-square-foot facility for lease or purchase in Vienna,” Roberts said.

The facility was located near Interstate 24 and the intersection of two state highways.

Roberts called a real estate agent he had worked with in Evansville and asked if, by chance, he had any interactions with Sparky Crowder, who owned the Vienna facility. As it turns out, the realtor had sold another building owned by Crowder.

Tri-State Food Bank leased the building at 310 Commercial Drive in Vienna, with an option for purchase. The building was built as a freezer, so the floor is insulated. It works extremely well as a cooler, according to Roberts, and was holding sweet corn Tuesday morning.

“A lot of very unhealthy food is affordable,” Roberts said. “Produce can be expensive. Some of the healthiest foods are the most expensive.”