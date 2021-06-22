Watch now: Food bank expands with Vienna site, seeks to solve local 'food desert'

VIENNA — Glenn Roberts, executive director of Tri-State Food Bank, knows the importance of having healthy, fresh food available to those in need. The food bank serves local food pantries and soup kitchens in some of Illinois’ poorest counties.
He said that much of Southern Illinois is considered a food desert, meaning an area where fresh, affordable food is not available.
“For a long time, it’s been a dream and hope of our to do more in Southern Illinois,” Roberts said.
The good news is that dream is becoming a reality thanks to a new cold storage food hub in Vienna.
The pandemic was hard on the 44 Illinois food pantries and soup kitchen served by Tri-State. That is compounded by the lack of available healthy food.
Roberts met with state Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, where he learned that Fowler has a foundation called the Fowler-Bonan Foundation. They worked together to distribute Farm Food Boxes during the pandemic.
During one of their Zoom calls, Roberts shared his dream to find a cold storage facility to serve Southern Illinois pantries. The geographic center of that area would be Vienna.
Andy Sisulak asked Roberts if he was looking for a 3,000-square-foot cold storage facility. Roberts said he was.
“A few weeks later, Andy called and said he found a 3,600-square-foot facility for lease or purchase in Vienna,” Roberts said.
The facility was located near Interstate 24 and the intersection of two state highways.
Roberts called a real estate agent he had worked with in Evansville and asked if, by chance, he had any interactions with Sparky Crowder, who owned the Vienna facility. As it turns out, the realtor had sold another building owned by Crowder.
Tri-State Food Bank leased the building at 310 Commercial Drive in Vienna, with an option for purchase. The building was built as a freezer, so the floor is insulated. It works extremely well as a cooler, according to Roberts, and was holding sweet corn Tuesday morning.
“A lot of very unhealthy food is affordable,” Roberts said. “Produce can be expensive. Some of the healthiest foods are the most expensive.”
Southern Illinois farmers grow a lot of food to sell to grocery stores, but that food has to be nearly perfect. Roberts said they don’t want vegetables or fruit with blemishes, also called seconds. Food pantries and soup kitchens welcome those seconds.
Roberts wants to start a Farm-to-Pantry program to help move food that is not suitable for grocery stores to people who could use that fresh food. Farmers donate their seconds to Tri-State to be distributed to local organizations.
Roberts calls it a win-win-win arrangement that could even help improve the health of people living in Southern Illinois.
To make the program successful, Roberts needs two things: partners and donors.
He is look for local farmers, pantries interested in receiving fresh food that might not be part of the Tri-State network and healthcare agencies to form partnerships. He is also looking for support, including volunteers and funding from businesses, organizations and individuals.
“I’m very excited about the possibility of working with new partners and farms to make a real impact to reduce food insecurity in Southern Illinois,” Roberts said.
