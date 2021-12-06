Watch now: How Southern Illinois could benefit from $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan

CARBONDALE — The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal that President Joe Biden signed into law last month is expected to provide $17 billion for Illinois. Millions will go to broadband, clean water and repair projects, but it remains unclear how much will be allotted to help southern Illinois.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the city of Carbondale said Illinois is expected to get a significant amount of money as a result of the bill, but it is too early to know where those funds will be allocated.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who attended the bill-signing ceremony in Washington, both said Illinois is uniquely positioned to spend the funding quickly compared to other states. The flood of funding is expected to fast-forward parts of the the governor's “Rebuild Illinois” program, which provides about $45 billion for university buildings, state buildings, bridges, roadways and other infrastructure. That will free up state funding set aside for projects.

Other funds include:

$1.7 billion to improve drinking and wastewater infrastructure throughout Illinois

$9.8 billion for federal-aid highway projects and $1.4 billion for bridge replacement and repairs

About $4 billion over five years to improve public transportation options

A minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state

About $616 million for airport improvements over five years

$149 million over five years to support the expansion of an electric vehicle charging network

Durbin said the deal is historic.

“The bipartisan infrastructure deal is a once-in-a-generation reinvestment to mend our nation’s crumbling roads and bridges, expand public transit and rail, and provide clean drinking water and broadband to our communities in need,” Durbin said.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said the infrastructure package will benefit southern Illinois.

“No one should have to worry if the water in their home is safe for their family or if the bridge they’re driving over is safe, and with the bipartisan infrastructure deal now signed into law, we can put our country on the path toward providing safer water, better roads and more for working families across Southern Illinois,” Duckworth said in a statement.

Duckworth said Illinois can finally get to work fixing roads and bridges to reduce commute times and to save consumers money.

“And we can ensure that students and working families have broadband access and we can significantly strengthen the supply chain and reduce bottlenecks to make it easier for working Americans to get the goods they need at lower costs,” Duckworth said. “I’m also proud that my bill, the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, is the backbone of the water section of this deal, which will do so much to help communities across Illinois invest in, repair and update their drinking water and wastewater systems to make sure families have safe, reliable water.”

The White House had estimated the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Framework legislation focused on social programs and combating climate change would create and average of 1.5 million jobs per year.

Biden tried to tie the infrastructure package to passage of a broader package of $1.85 trillion in proposed spending on families, health care and a shift to renewable energy that could help address climate change. That measure faced strong opposition.

U.S. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, voted against the infrastructure plan. In a statement, he said the plan adds more than $256 billion to the deficit and referenced the Green New Deal, a separate package of legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and shift away from fossil fuels.

“There’s no question that America has some glaring infrastructure needs, and that’s especially true in a multimodal transportation hub like Southern Illinois,” Bost said. ”That’s why I was excited for the historic opportunity to address these needs in the House infrastructure bill. Unfortunately, Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and the Washington Democrats chose to shut Republicans out of the process and force a bill through Congress that seemed more focused on the Green New Deal agenda than actually building roads, bridges, ports, and airports. As a conservative who knows we can do so much better for the people we represent, I couldn’t in good conscience support the bill.”

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

