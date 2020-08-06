State announces another 1,953 COVID-19 cases, driving positivity rate back to 4%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD – The rolling, seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in Illinois ticked back up to 4% Thursday as the state announced another 1,953 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The number of cases was once again the highest since May 24, when there were more than 2,500 cases reported, and the one-day positivity rate of 4.7% was the highest since June 5 when it was 5.1%.

There were 41,686 test results reported Thursday along with 21 additional deaths among COVID-19-positive individuals. That drove the total number of fatalities since the pandemic began to 7,594, while total cases grew to 188,424. To date, there have been more than 2.9 million test results reported.

For the second straight day, the state reported more than 1,500 persons hospitalized with the virus at the end of Wednesday, with 1,517 hospitalized. That’s the first time that number was hit on two consecutive days since July 7-8.

There were 346 intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients at the end of Wednesday and 132 ventilators. While the ICU bed usage was slightly lower than the previous two days, the metric appeared to remain on a relative upswing from its pandemic lows in mid-July.