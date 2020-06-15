State announces Grand American will not take place in Sparta this year

The state announced Monday that the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships will not happen at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, according to a news release from the state.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Natural Resources made the announcement, and said in the release that the decision was based on public health concerns related to COVID-19.
“The health and safety of participants who would attend, as well as spectators and staff, must remain top-of-mind,” IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said in the release. “Of course, we’ll miss seeing participants and enjoying the camaraderie and sport from those who compete but, after considering recommendations and concerns from the Illinois Department of Public Health, know that safeguarding the health of attendees is the right decision in light of the ongoing global pandemic.”
State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, wasn't pleased with the state's decision.
"I am bitterly disappointed by Gov. Pritzker's inexplicable decision prohibiting the 2020 Grand American from occurring in Sparta this year," Schimpf said in a statement emailed to The Southern. "The governor's arrogant refusal to listen to Southern Illinois elected officials -- Republican and Democrat alike -- who urged him to allow the event deprives the region of tens of millions of dollars in desperately-needed income and undermines the viability of the World Shooting and Recreational Complex. The manner in which this decision was made, from ignoring logic to disregarding the input of local leaders, shows an utter disregard for the people of Southern Illinois and calls into question Gov. Pritzker's ability to lead our state."
The Grand American is the largest shooting event of its kind, and draws shooters from across the globe. With more than 5,000 competitors and spectators expected to attend this year, overall attendance and international travel factored into the decision not to host this year’s event, the news release stated.
“Without a vaccine and proven treatment, we must continue to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in the state's news release. “Large gatherings of people originating from different states and countries could undo the amazing work of Illinoisans to contain and control the spread of the virus. We support this difficult decision to protect the people of our state.”
Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
On March 20, I made a mask for my husband, who is a health care worker, because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at his workplace. Then, I made more masks for my elderly neighbors, elderly local people and local friends, as well as friends from New York and Florida. I was using leftover fabric I had in my workshop — holidays patterns like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.
I was running out of material and then Calico Country Sew store in Carbondale started donating fabric. I picked up some yards, and I was able to make masks for the police officers from Carterville. But, that was it: I ran out of material, and Amazon wasn’t shipping until May. As soon as I announced on my Facebook page that I had run out of material, people started donating fabric, metal wire, machine needles and threads. With that donation, I was able to keep making more masks to donate, and I completed a group of masks for Herrin police officers.
Then, Dr. Amanda Brazis Cook from Southern Illinois Healthcare approached me asking if I can reuse operating room drapes to make masks. She brought the material to my house, and at that point, I realized I needed extra hands to mass produce masks for area health care workers.
I asked the president of Carterville Rotary Club to help me find ladies who know how to sew, and Mary Slider and Louise Humble joined the effort. I also asked the president of my Woman’s Club in Herrin, and she was able to help me find three more ladies: Patty Cox, Carla Shasteen and Tienne Kollar, all of Herrin.
Another doctor joined the team: Dr. Danielle Tomevi brought material and also found a lady to help us, Dorene from Murphysboro.
And that is how the mask committee was formed. We named it "Mask Committee: Keep Calm and Sew."
After that, Joni, a nurse at Herrin Hospital, joined the committee, too, then Mary Russell, one of the managers from Dillards, Nancy, one of my neighbors, and Mirna from Murphysboro.
We have been sewing our hearts out since March. April was the busiest month for us. We have made hundreds of masks to donate.
Then, we had a request of a new pattern and we had to divide the committee in two to work the requested pattern. Dr. Sara Altamimi provided us with more OR drapes to use, and we have been working making two different masks for area health care workers.
Ninety-five percent of the masks have been donated to SIH, and 5% to community members and police officers. We have received several selfies of health care workers wearing the masks in different departments. It really made us happy that we can give back and help the community in time of need.
