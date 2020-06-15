State announces Grand American will not take place in Sparta this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state announced Monday that the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships will not happen at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta, according to a news release from the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Natural Resources made the announcement, and said in the release that the decision was based on public health concerns related to COVID-19.

“The health and safety of participants who would attend, as well as spectators and staff, must remain top-of-mind,” IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said in the release. “Of course, we’ll miss seeing participants and enjoying the camaraderie and sport from those who compete but, after considering recommendations and concerns from the Illinois Department of Public Health, know that safeguarding the health of attendees is the right decision in light of the ongoing global pandemic.”

State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, wasn't pleased with the state's decision.