State comptroller says Illinois finances are better, but needs more revenue

Illinois’ State Comptroller Susana Mendoza said Friday the state’s backlog of unpaid bills is lower now than any time in recent history, but added under the state’s current tax structure and budget, it is unlikely Illinois will dig out of its financial hole anytime soon.

In Friday's online presentation held as part of SIU Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s “Understanding Our New World” live stream series, Mendoza said the state currently owes about $3.5 billion to vendors and others, down from almost $17 billion when she took office in 2016.

“While we should celebrate the progress that we have made, we are nowhere out of the woods yet in terms of saying we are fiscally stable and times are great. They are not; we are far from that,” she said.

She said her office is able to pay vendors and others within the 30-day timeframe required by law.

“The last time that we were this current on paying our bills was just before Sept. 11, 2001,” Mendoza added.

However, the Democrat from Chicago said she doesn’t believe Illinois will improve its financial standing without restructuring the state’s tax system with a graduated income tax, a plan defeated by voters in 2020.