State Comptroller set for Simon Institute virtual conversation

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a virtual conversation at 10 a.m. June 4.

Mendoza will sit down with institute Director John Shaw via Zoom for an hourlong conversation about the work of the state comptroller’s office and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Illinois’ fiscal situation.

“Comptroller Mendoza has had a pathbreaking and inspiring political career in Illinois and has worked hard to help all Illinoisans better understand our state’s fiscal challenges,” Shaw said. “We are eager to learn more about how the pandemic has affected our state’s budget challenges.”

Mendoza was first elected state comptroller in 2016 and was re-elected in 2018. In 2011, after serving for 10 years in the Illinois House of Representatives, she became the first woman elected Chicago city clerk.