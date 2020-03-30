State identifies 1,000 rooms in Southern Illinois that may be used for isolation or quarantine

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has identified 1,000 rooms in Southern Illinois that may be used for isolation and/or quarantine services as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow downstate.

An IEMA senior official said that the location of these rooms is not being identified at this time “to protect our private-sector partners and the privacy of potential users.”

The state is waiting on final guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine the approved use of these facilities, the official said. The 1,000 rooms identified in Southern Illinois as of Monday are located south of Interstate 70; the state provided no further location information. IEMA has identified hundreds of potential rooms in all parts of the state.

These rooms are in addition to those that county emergency management officials have been tasked with identifying. Each county emergency management agency was asked to create an alternative housing plan to provide assistance to at least 25 people.

As well, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans last week to identify more than 2,000 hotel rooms in her city, the epicenter of the outbreak in Illinois.

