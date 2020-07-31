State issues COVID-19 warning for 7 Southern Illinois counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday issued a coronavirus disease warning for 11 counties, seven of which are in Southern Illinois.

A county enters a warning level when it experiences an increase in two or more COVID-19 risk indicators from the state’s COVID-19 Resurgence Mitigation plan.

Gallatin, Jackson, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline and White counties, along with Cass, Jo Daviess, Sangamon and St. Clair, are considered to be at waring level.

IDPH said in a Friday news release that these counties saw outbreaks associated with business operations and activities posing higher risk for disease spread, including school graduation ceremonies, a rise in cases among people in their late teens and 20s, parties and social gatherings, people going to bars, long-term care outbreaks, clusters of cases associated with restaurants and churches, and big sports events including soccer, golf, and softball tournaments. Residents of many communities are not wearing face coverings, which have been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to IDPH. Public health officials are finding that most contacts to cases are testing positive, as well.