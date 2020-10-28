State moving ahead with plans to renovate Rend Lake Resort and Conference Center

Interviews originally scheduled for Sept. 30 were delayed until this past Monday, but the process is moving forward, Torbert said.

After the state completes renovations to the property, IDNR will again seek to find a qualified concessionaire to take over day-to-day operations.

The resort, once considered a crown jewel tourist attraction in Southern Illinois, drawing people from Chicago, the Metro East and across the region, has been without an operator since 2016.

That December, IDNR announced it had terminated the concessionaire’s lease and closed the facility. In its release at the time, the state agency said mold, peeling paint and other health-related issues had been identified at the resort and conference center. As well, the concessionaire, who had operated the resort since its opening in 1990, was behind on rent and real estate taxes to the tune of about $219,000, and also owed back payments for utilities and hotel operator’s taxes.