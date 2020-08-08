State offering $5,000 grants to cover past-due rent for 30,000 people; Southern Illinoisans facing hardship encouraged to apply

There has been a huge push among advocates at the national level to encourage Congress to provide more assistance to keep people in their homes in the next COVID-19 relief package. According to a new study released this week by the Washington-based Center on Budget and policy Priorities, about 19 million American children, or more than one in four, live in a household that is behind on rent or mortgage payments, isn’t able to provide enough food for the family to eat, or both. In Illinois, about one in three children are living in one of these households, the study found.

The study notes that the pandemic has disproportionately affected children of color. Compared to 20% children living in white or Asian households that are behind on rent or mortgage or don’t have enough to eat, 42% of children living in Black households fit one or both of these categories; 36% of children in Hispanic households; and 34% of children in households with an American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaaian, Pacific Islander or multicultural respondent.

“That’s why it’s critical that policymakers act now on a new economic relief package and include housing relief for families,” the organization said in an email announcing its findings.

Even with Illinois’ rental assistance program, Faust agreed that more help is urgently needed.