Statewide Asian Carp Cookout set for Oct. 17 will include 2 local venues

With a mission to expand local food options and continue efforts to remove Asian carp from Illinois waterways, free Asian carp meals will be offered at two venues in Southern Illinois on Saturday.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, along with Sorce Freshwater Co. and the Midwest Fish Co-Op, are making the free Asian carp meals available around the state. According to a news release from IDNR, Asian carp is an invasive species. Eating them is one way to control the population.

In Makanda, the meal will be served to-go from noon to 2 p.m. at Giant City State Park Visitors Center, at 235 Giant City Road. Chefs from Carbondale restaurant Cristaudo’s will prepare and serve a Jamaican escovitch fish taco filling. Cristaudo’s also will serve this dish at upcoming Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen events in the coming weeks.

In Carterville, the meal will be served from 2 to 9 p.m. in the tasting room at Walker’s Bluff Vineyard, at 326 Vermont Road.

Additionally, students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will have the opportunity to taste Asian carp at select dining hall locations.

— The Southern

