"Stay-cation" event showcases all Pinckneyville has to offer

Why travel when there are plenty of fun things to do and lots of great shops in your hometown?

That is the thinking behind the Pinckneyville Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever “Stay-Cation-In-The-Ville,” a communitywide celebration of all things Pinckneyville planned for Saturday.

Events including a sidewalk chalk contest, a cutest dog event and a performance by a standup comedian highlight the day’s activities. One of the goals of the “Stay-Cation” event is to build traffic for businesses within the Perry County community.

“We want to drive more profits for our businesses,” explained Pinckneyville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christian Feltmeyer. “Summer can be really hard on small businesses with families going on vacation and being away. We want to get people out into the mom-and-pop shops in Pinckneyville.”

Feltmeyer said many area businesses are offering special sales and promotions available with newspaper coupons and the location of many events was purposely planned to be close to business districts.

“It’s all so that people will hopefully shop and visit the stores nearby,” he said.