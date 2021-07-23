 Skip to main content
"Stay-cation" event showcases all Pinckneyville has to offer
Pinckneyville

This City of Pinckneyville clock is located on the corner across from the courthouse.

 Richard Sitler, The Southern

Why travel when there are plenty of fun things to do and lots of great shops in your hometown?

That is the thinking behind the Pinckneyville Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever “Stay-Cation-In-The-Ville,” a communitywide celebration of all things Pinckneyville planned for Saturday.

Events including a sidewalk chalk contest, a cutest dog event and a performance by a standup comedian highlight the day’s activities. One of the goals of the “Stay-Cation” event is to build traffic for businesses within the Perry County community.

“We want to drive more profits for our businesses,” explained Pinckneyville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christian Feltmeyer. “Summer can be really hard on small businesses with families going on vacation and being away. We want to get people out into the mom-and-pop shops in Pinckneyville.”

Feltmeyer said many area businesses are offering special sales and promotions available with newspaper coupons and the location of many events was purposely planned to be close to business districts.

“It’s all so that people will hopefully shop and visit the stores nearby,” he said.

A chalk art contest at the public library begins at 11 a.m., followed by the cutest dog competition near the community center at 1:30. Planned events conclude with a free outdoor performance by comedian David Graham at the Twisted Vine. Graham is making a return visit to Pinckneyville.

“He actually performed at the Perry County Fair in June and I was very impressed with him,” said Feltmeyer.

He said the comedian has been brushing up on the community’s history and will be incorporating some of what he has learned about Perry County into his act. Graham’s performance begins at 6 p.m.

Feltmeyer said the response to the first-time event from area businesses has been outstanding.

“They have been great,” he said, adding that many stores are offering things like free lemonade to customers as well as special sales and opportunities to win gift baskets.

