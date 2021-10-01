'Stay vigilant': COVID cases on the decline, but positivity rates remain high locally

After weeks of increasing numbers, cases of COVID-19 across the state and in Southern Illinois are trending downward. Still, one top health official is warning people not to let their guard (or masks) down.

“We must continue to stay vigilant and push for people to get vaccinated and to do our contact tracing work to try to limit the spread of the virus,” Bart Hagston, Jackson County Health Department administrator, said.

Over the last two weeks, the county has seen a downturn in the number of new COVID cases, which is welcoming news, he said.

“That’s after we set a monthly record for new cases in August of 1,329," Hagston said.

Even with the good news, Hagston said COVID remains a concern.

“We still had a lot of cases for September, most of those being in the first half of the month,” he said. “The number that gives us pause for September is the number of deaths.

Hagston said there were 22 COVID-related deaths in Jackson County in September, compared to an average of five during other months of the pandemic. Particularly concerning, were the deaths younger patients including two in their 20s.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,344 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 42 COVID-related deaths, Statewide, Illinois has seen 1.6 million total cases, including nearly 25,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate for the week of Sept. 23 fell to 2.8%, the lowest number since mid-July.

Southern Illinois's positivity rates remains higher compared to the rest of the state, but the region also has seen improving numbers.

Jackson County’s test positivity rate fell to 7.6% for the week of Sept. 18, the most recent reporting period for the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The “case rate” or number of cases per 100,000 people in the county also fell to 397 from 516 the prior week.

The IDPH has a target case rate "threshold” of less than 50 cases per 100,000.

Similarly, case rates in Union County also continue to decline.

IDPH reported 243 cases per 100,000 for the week of Sept. 18, down from 315 for the previous week and 398 for the week of Sept. 4.

The county’s test positivity rate has been below 8% since January. Other counties in the region have reported similar drops in COVID-19 cases.

The news is not all positive. Illinois Department of Public Health's Region 5, which includes much of the Southern Illinois region, has had 11 consecutive days with less than 20% of ICU beds available, according to IDPH data.

Hagston said hospitalizations are on the decline, however.

“The situation is not as dire as it was three weeks ago,” he said. “The number of people hospitalized with COVID has decreased, thankfully.”

He said the decline in COVID cases could be attributed to a number of factors including mask wearing and a larger number of residents receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We’ve seen an increase in vaccinations recently. Over the last month, we’ve seen about a 3% increase in the percentage of people fully vaccinated in Jackson County,” he reported.

According to the IDPH, 43.04% of Jackson County residents are fully vaccinated. The statewide rate of fully vaccinated adults is 63.9%. Three Southern Illinois counties – Alexander, Pope and Hardin – are in the bottom five of the state’s 102 counties in vaccination rates. However, public health officials think actual rates may be higher.

“We have some people who live in areas of the state where it is, quite frankly, easier for them to cross state lines for health care,” he explained. “We have heard reports from the state of Missouri that as many as 1,600 people from Southern Illinois went to get vaccinated in Cape Girardeau. Paducah and Evansville are large health care centers that surround us, too, so we thing there is probably a bump in our numbers if we could figure out how many people went to those locations,” Southern Seven Health Department COVID-19 Outreach Coordinator Nathan Ryder previously told The Southern.

