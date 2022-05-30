'Stories that help people help people'; 61AID nonprofit focuses on promotional productions

Like those in many not-for-profit organizations, leaders at the African American Museum of Southern Illinois constantly look for creative ways to raise awareness and funds for their mission. One effective means is the use of video, but the cost of such an undertaking is usually prohibitive.

Yet, the museum soon will introduce a new professionally created video – a gift from 61AID, a local group which a mission is to help area non-profits with video production at no cost.

Steve Quinn, who along with his son Alex and Roni LeForge-Croxell, comprise the 61AID team, said the production company is a way for the three of them to give back to the community.

Steve, business manager for Samron Midwest Contracting, said all three have a background in video. Alex operates his own video production company, Steve is a licensed drone pilot who often produces work-related videos and LeForge-Croxell is public relations officer for the city of Carbondale and a former WSIL-TV news anchor.

The idea for the production group came from a recent campaign for Carbondale’s Eurma Hayes Center, Steve Quinn explained.

“They were in a competition for a grant, and I was thinking about how much work they had to go through to raise that kind of money. I wished someone would just give them the money,” he recalled. “We talked about how we couldn’t write the check, but we what we could do is help groups raise awareness.”

Steve serves as producer and director, Alex shoots and handles post-production and Roni conducts the interviews and appears on-camera. Steve said each production begins with meetings with the selected non-profit to discover its needs and determine the focus for the project.

“Then we shoot it, rough edit it, bounce it off them, edit it again and when everyone is happy with it, put it on a flash drive and hand it to them. They are free to do with it whatever they want,” Steve said.

Free is the key word. 61AID provides everything completely without charge.

“We figure it’s about a $4,000 value,” he said.

Since its start last fall, the group has completed videos for several organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, Carbondale’s Warming Center and the African American Museum. A project for an area Court Appointed Special Advocates group is in the works. Quinn said the group aims to complete one four-minute-long video each other month.

“The video is a tool that we can use to raise awareness that the museum is there and to help in our fundraising efforts,” Carolin Harvey, treasurer for the museum, said. “We couldn’t ask for a better production.”

“We’re all very community-minded and this is where our skillset is,” LaForge-Croxell explained. “It’s just a way for us to give back to the community.”

She said 61AID is filling a need.

“This helps the organizations put their money where it is needed. Without this, they may not have enough money to produce a video if they hired somebody to do it. We are able to go in, spend an afternoon with them and then in couple of weeks hand them a professional-looking video and all of the money stays right where it is supposed to,” she said.

Quinn said the 61AID team members choose the non-profits with which to work. His initial call to selected organizations is often met with skepticism.

“At first, they say things like, ‘why would you do this for us?’ and then they become very appreciative,” he said.

Harvey agreed when asked what having a completed video means to the African American Museum of Southern Illinois. She called the production “a great gift” and had one message for the 61AID team.

‘Thank you. Thank you and thank you again,” she said.

Quinn said the team is enjoying providing a service to area not-for-profit organizations and remembers the end goal.

“We tell stories that help people help people,” he said.

