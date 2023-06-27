DU QUOIN — The annual celebration of horsepower known as the Street Machine Nationals cranked up the heat over the weekend at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Thousands of automotive enthusiasts gathered at the venue with several makes, models and years of street machines, street rods, cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles and wild custom rides. In addition to hot temperatures, those in attendance were greeted by gleaming paint, the rumble of V8 engines and the smell of spent race fuel.

Perry and Audrey Mayes traveled two days and about 1,200 miles from Ottawa, Ontario in Canada to get to Du Quoin for the show on Friday. The couple made the trip in their black 2011 Ford Mustang.

"We actually met at a car show, a Mustang car show," Audrey Mayes said. "We've been married for 36 years now."

The Mayes' said they came to Du Quoin for the Street Machine Nationals back in 1988. The couple had a 1970 Mustang.

"I've always liked them (Mustangs) since I was little," Perry Mayes said. "I like tinkering on our cars. It's about the comradery, fellowship and sharing the hobby."

The Mayes' said they are members of a Mustang car club in Canada that has about 600 cars in it. The couple hopes to talk some of the other members into coming to Du Quoin for the event in the future.

"We love meeting the people and making connections," Audrey Mayes said. "Reconnecting with old friends and making new ones."

The Street Machine Nationals debuted in 1977 at Indianapolis. In 1986, the event took place in Du Quoin for the first time, where it continued to grow and gain popularity, for 13 consecutive years until 1998.

Then, in 2013, it made a much anticipated return to Southern Illinois and has once again become a summertime staple and a boost to the local economy. The "Nats" as it is widely known, is one of the most popular Pro Street car shows in the country.

“Having the Street Machine Nationals helps to foster the passion and love for muscle cars,” said Tony Veneziano, public relations and communications manager for Bonnier Events. “There are a lot of folks who have been coming to the event for years — and actually began coming with their parents and grandparents — and are now bringing their own kids. That is pretty rewarding from an event promoter standpoint to see multiple generations of families at events, enjoying the sights and sounds and their love of cars.”

The Pro Street category has a rich and storied history in Du Quoin. Over the years, builders have brought numerous award-winning, one-of-a-kind vehicles to the show that have been featured in popular automotive magazines across the country.

A number of longtime legends of Pro Street were on hand at the 2023 Street Machine Nationals, showcasing some iconic builds and some new creations.

“Pro Street Alley continues to grow as more and more Pro Street vehicles are being brought to the show,” said Veneziano. “We receive inquiries quite a bit from folks who have Pro Street cars that they would like to bring and have on display.”

Participants showed off the brute power of their rides in the Dyno Challenge, where vehicles are hooked up to special equipment to document their true horsepower and torque output, with bragging rights up for grabs.

The Performance Marketplace featured industry-leading brands with the latest parts, products and services on-site.

Aaron Reu drove his red 1998 C5 Corvette to the show from Tamaroa. He said his passion for cars, particularly Corvettes, began at a young age.

"My dad was into cars and it spilled over to me," said Reu. "He was in a Corvette club in the 1970s. I've wanted one (a Corvette) since I was 8 or 9 years old looking at them in the classifieds of the paper. A Corvette, any year, doesn't matter to me."

The event wrapped up on Sunday. A burnout contest was the main attraction and numerous professionally judged awards were presented in a variety of categories.

“If you are in to cars, you need check out the Street Machine Nationals,” said Veneziano.