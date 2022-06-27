Street Machine Nationals crank up the horsepower, heat in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — Hot temperatures didn’t slow down high horsepower hot rods from cruising the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds over the weekend for the Street Machine Nationals.

Hundreds of automotive enthusiasts gathered with several makes, models and years of street machines, street rods, cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles and custom rides that filled the venue. The senses were ignited by the sight of gleaming paint, the rumble of V8 engines and the smell of spent race fuel.

“Last year, many folks were still kind of leery of large events due to COVID. This year, participant numbers are very strong and pacing well ahead of last year,” said Tony Veneziano, public relations and communications manager for Bonnier Events.

Ed Freeman and his son Dave drove several hours from Chillicothe, Illinois to Du Quoin for this year's show. Ed Freeman has owned a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 for about three years now.

“We have been here before,” Ed Freeman said. “We've been doing the Power Tour or the Street Machine Nationals since the 1990’s.”

The father and son duo said they have always been avid automotive enthusiasts. They make sure to take time every summer to do something car show related together.

“I went to school at SIU and it’s really cool being back here,” Dave Freeman said. “We have a lot of fun together.”

The Street Machine Nationals debuted in 1977 at Indianapolis. In 1986, the event took place in Du Quoin for the first time, where it continued to grow and gain popularity. The show remained at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds for 13 consecutive years until 1998.

Then, in 2013, it made a much anticipated return to Southern Illinois and has once again become a summertime staple and a major boost to the local economy. The "Nats" as it is widely known, is one of the most popular Pro Street car shows in the country.

The Pro Street category has a rich and storied history in Du Quoin. Over the years, builders have brought numerous award-winning, one-of-a-kind vehicles to the show that have been featured in automotive magazines across the country.

“Pro Street Alley is a must see,” said Veneziano.

A number of longtime legends of Pro Street were on hand for the 2022 Street Machine Nationals, showcasing some iconic builds and even some new creations. Veneziano said some of the coolest hot rods and street machines in the country were on display at this year's event.

Tom Schaefer brought his 2005 Ford Mustang from Greenville, Illinois to the Street Machine Nationals. He said he has been coming to the show off and on since the 1980’s.

“I’ve been into cars for as long as I can remember,” said Schaefer. “The people here are friendly, talking a lot about their cars. I plan on coming back.”

Participants could show off the raw power of their rides in the Dyno Challenge, where vehicles come to prove their horsepower and torque output, with bragging rights up for grabs.

The Performance Marketplace featured industry-leading brands with the latest parts, products and services on hand. For those looking for hard-to-find parts and custom pieces, the Egyptian Antique Auto Club hosted a swap meet.

On Sunday morning, showers and thunderstorms moved through the region. The Street Machine Nationals announced on their Facebook page that the Continental Tire Burnout Contest was canceled due to weather conditions. However, the show continued as numerous professionally judged awards were handed out in a variety of categories as the event concluded.

"Our space has been great and the cars have been awesome," Dave Freeman said.

For more information on the Street Machine Nationals, visit www.streetmachinenationals.net.

