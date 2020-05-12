Street Machine Nationals postponed to October in Du Quoin

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Better late than never.

The Street Machine Nationals have been postponed, but there will still be a 2020 version of the event at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds. The 37th annual celebration of horsepower that was slated to take place June 26-28 is now set for Oct. 9-11 in Du Quoin.

“When rescheduling an event, we always have to look at availability of the venue,” said Tony Veneziano, public relations and communications manager for Bonnier Events. “We also have to see how a potential date would fit into our schedule. This is obviously an unprecedented and very unique situation we are facing this year. Fall was the only time we could shift the dates to, having to space it out far enough that, hopefully, everything will be back up and running by that time.”

The postponement was announced in an email sent to preregistered participants on Monday by Bonnier Events, the company responsible for the event. The email said “as a result of continued concerns over COVID-19 and in order to deliver the event while protecting the health and safety of our attendees, participants, exhibitors and staff, we are postponing the Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin.”