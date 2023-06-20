High caliber hot rods will take over the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds for the annual celebration of horsepower known as the Street Machine Nationals on June 23-25.

Hundreds of automotive enthusiasts will gather with several makes, models and years of street machines, street rods, cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles and custom rides at the venue. The senses will be ignited by the sight of gleaming paint, the rumble of V8 engines and the smell of spent race fuel.

“Having the Street Machine Nationals helps to foster the passion and love for muscle cars,” said Tony Veneziano, public relations and communications manager for Bonnier Events. “There are a lot of folks who have been coming to the event for years — and actually began coming with their parents and grandparents — and are now bringing their own kids. That is pretty rewarding from an event promoter standpoint to see multiple generations of families at events, enjoying the sights and sounds and their love of cars.”

The Street Machine Nationals debuted in 1977 at Indianapolis. In 1986, the event took place in Du Quoin for the first time, where it continued to grow and gain popularity. The show remained at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds for 13 consecutive years until 1998.

Then, in 2013, it made a much anticipated return to Southern Illinois and has once again become a summertime staple and boost to the local economy. The "Nats" as it is widely known, is one of the most popular Pro Street car shows in the country.

“The partnership with the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds is vital to the continued growth and success of the Street Machine Nationals,” said Veneziano. “The fairgrounds are a great partner and the event means a lot to them as it does to everyone at Bonnier Events.”

Veneziano said spectator attendance and vehicle participation numbers were both on an upswing in 2022 after a decline in attendance due to COVID-19.

“It was pretty much back to normal and business as usual last year, which was great,” said Veneziano. “After the couple of pandemic years, everyone was excited to be able to get out and get back together and enjoy their passion for cars.”

Street Machine Nationals crank up the horsepower, heat in Du Quoin Hot temperatures didn’t slow down high horsepower hot rods from cruising the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds over the weekend for the Street Machine Nationals.

The Pro Street category has a rich and storied history in Du Quoin. Over the years, builders have brought numerous award-winning, one-of-a-kind vehicles to the show that have been featured in popular automotive magazines across the country.

A number of longtime legends of Pro Street are expected to be on hand at the 2023 Street Machine Nationals, showcasing some iconic builds and even some new creations.

“Pro Street Alley continues to grow as more and more Pro Street vehicles are being brought to the show,” said Veneziano. “We receive inquiries quite a bit from folks who have Pro Street cars that they would like to bring and have on display.”

Participants can show off the raw power of their rides in the Dyno Challenge, where vehicles come to prove their horsepower and torque output, with bragging rights up for grabs. The cost of the challenge is $60 for two dyno pulls.

The Performance Marketplace will feature industry-leading brands with the latest parts, products and services on hand. For those looking for hard-to-find parts and custom pieces, a swap meet is also planned.

A burnout contest is scheduled on Sunday before the event concludes with numerous professionally judged awards being handed out in a variety of categories.

“The Show-N-Shine Contest has been expanded this year to include more categories and will feature all-new pro judges,” said Veneziano. “Having more categories should lead to even more vehicles being entered in the contest.”

Veneziano said the Street Machine Nationals are a fun-filled event for the entire family.

“If you are in to cars, you need check out the Street Machine Nationals,” said Veneziano.

For more information on the Street Machine Nationals, including how to register for the show, purchase tickets or to view the schedule of events visit www.streetmachinenationals.net.