Stressed over COVID-19? Text new hotline for help from local counselors

Living during a worldwide pandemic can be unsettling and stressful.
Some people are trying to work from home while creating a homeschool for children. A trip to the grocery store is a chance to catch the COVID-19 virus. The recommendations for staying safe are changing. And, at the same time, social distancing has isolated us from the support of friends and extended family.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said that no one has to feel alone when dealing with those stressors.
“We are living in a deeply unprecedented moment, and holding the emotional ramifications of that inside will only be harder on you. Please know that you don’t have to feel it all alone,” he said. “My administration is here to serve you and help see you through this time of crisis — I want you to know that we’re here to help.”
He announced the creation of Call4Calm, a free-of-charge emotional support text line in Illinois.
On Sunday, Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, announced its participation in the new mental health support line.
Call4Calm was launched by the Illinois Department of Human Services’ Mental Health Division for Illinois residents experiencing stress and mental health issues related to COVID-19.
Individuals who would like to speak with a mental health professional can text “TALK” to 55-2020; or for assistance in Spanish, text “HABLAR” to the same number, 55-2020. Call4Calm is free to use, and individuals will remain anonymous.
Once a resident sends a text to the hotline, within 24 hours they will receive a call to provide support from a counselor at a local community mental health center, such as Centerstone counselors in Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Madison and Williamson counties.
Individuals also may text key words such as “unemployment” or “food” or “shelter” to receive information on how navigate and access support services.
“Centerstone is proud to participate in this initiative by providing support to those in need during these difficult times not only through the Call4Calm line, but also through our traditional services,” said John Markley, Regional CEO for Centerstone. “We have deployed all of the technology necessary to deliver care that changes people’s lives, including telehealth, video and telephone services.”
Karla R. Grathler, certified medical interpreter and coordinator of the Farmworker Health Program at Shawnee Health Service, likes to try Spanish language resources before recommending them. She texted HABLAR to 55-2020 to try the new line and quickly received a reply that said she would get a call within 24 hours from a counselor who speaks Spanish. The text included a number for a suicide hotline and other resources available to in Spanish.
“I was so excited,” she said.
She said resources for mental health are hard to find for Spanish speakers. She began looking for information how to use the hotline in Spanish to share the resource with her clients. She searched online but did not find anything. “As far as I know, there is no Spanish information about how to do a call,” she said.
She took the information provided in English and translated it into Spanish, creating a one-page flyer in Spanish. She said Southern Illinois Healthcare is sending the flyer to all their providers.
Centerstone provides mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Southern Illinois and Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.
Through the Farmworker Health Program of Shawnee Health Service, both migrant and seasonal farmworkers can access medical, dental, mental health, nutrition counseling, laboratory, pharmacy and social services for themselves and their family members. For more information, call 618-519-9200, opción nueve para español.
