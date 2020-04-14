Stressed over COVID-19? Text new hotline for help from local counselors

Once a resident sends a text to the hotline, within 24 hours they will receive a call to provide support from a counselor at a local community mental health center, such as Centerstone counselors in Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Madison and Williamson counties.

Individuals also may text key words such as “unemployment” or “food” or “shelter” to receive information on how navigate and access support services.

“Centerstone is proud to participate in this initiative by providing support to those in need during these difficult times not only through the Call4Calm line, but also through our traditional services,” said John Markley, Regional CEO for Centerstone. “We have deployed all of the technology necessary to deliver care that changes people’s lives, including telehealth, video and telephone services.”

Karla R. Grathler, certified medical interpreter and coordinator of the Farmworker Health Program at Shawnee Health Service, likes to try Spanish language resources before recommending them. She texted HABLAR to 55-2020 to try the new line and quickly received a reply that said she would get a call within 24 hours from a counselor who speaks Spanish. The text included a number for a suicide hotline and other resources available to in Spanish.

“I was so excited,” she said.