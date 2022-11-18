Strike at Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 averted

A potential teachers' strike in Carbondale has been averted.

According to a letter emailed to parents Friday afternoon, Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 and the Carbondale Education Association, the union representing teachers in the district, have come to an agreement on a new contract.

District Superintendent Janice Pavelonis said the she is thrilled that the teachers and board of education have come to an agreement.

"I’m happy to have five year contract in place so we can continue to work together, continuing to improve our schools to benefit students," she said.

— The Southern