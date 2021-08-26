Student vaccine mandate caught some local colleges, universities off guard

Joshua Stafford, superintendent of Vienna High School, said the school will continue to work with SHIELD, part of the University of Illinois System, who they are already partnered with as part of their “Test to Stay Program.” He said through this program the school has access to rapid antigen testing and the SHIELD testing protocol.

“So for those staff that are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine, at least in our school system, we do have the resources in place to go ahead and allow them access to do that once weekly testing within the school system and not be you know, in a situation where they're trying to trying to access that elsewhere in the community,” Stafford said.

Stafford said he doesn’t have exact numbers on how many teachers and staff members at Vienna High are vaccinated, but based on conversations he has had, he would estimate they are above the 50% mark.

The safety of students and the community should be center stage, Stafford said, and it is important for the community to know that the school is committed to giving young people the best opportunities it can.

“Having their education delivered via remote instruction is not ideal. And so we certainly want to do everything we can to keep our students in person and give them the opportunities to have that in person instruction,” Stafford said.

