Student vaccine mandate caught some local colleges, universities off guard

Included in Thursday’s announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for educators and health care workers was a surprise for some of Southern Illinois’ institutions of higher learning: A requirement that college students also must receive vaccinations or be subject to frequent testing for coronavirus.
“We had not received prior notification that students would be included in the vaccination mandate,” Steve O’Keefe, spokesman for John A. Logan College, said. “Like everyone else, we are going to have to dissect the Governor's statements.”
Officials at several institutions in Southern Illinois indicated that the inclusion of students in the mandate caught them off-guard, and some colleges are looking to state overseers – such as the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Community College Board – for guidance.
Even an email that Southern Illinois University Carbondale sent to students late Thursday hinted of no prior notice of the mandate for students:
“Today, Governor JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, announced vaccination requirements for individuals in high risk settings," the email read.
The email continued: "The press release from the governor’s office states: ‘All healthcare workers, including nursing home employees, all pre-k-12 teachers and staff, as well as higher education personnel and students will now be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees in all of these settings and higher education students who are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine will be required to get tested for COVID-19 at least once per week, and DPH and ISBE may require increased testing in certain situations.'"
Kim Rendfeld, spokesperson for SIU, said the university is determining how the required testing of non-vaccinated students, faculty and staff will be handled.
“We are working through the process now and will comply with the governor’s order. Rising cases underscore the need for eligible people to become vaccinated,” she said.
SIU reported 14 positive cases, 11 among students and 3 among faculty and staff, from Aug. 16-22, the latest figures publicly available.
The vaccine requirement goes into effect Sept. 5. It will apply to all teachers and staff pre-K through 12th grade, all higher education personnel, all higher education students, and health care workers in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, nursing homes, urgent care facilities and physician's offices.
At Rend Lake College, President Terry Wilkerson said his institution’s vaccination and testing policy is forthcoming.
"We are awaiting clarification from the state on a few things and then will get a plan of action together,” he said. “Ahead of the governor's announcement, plans had just been finalized for a free, on-campus vaccination clinic Sept. 1 and 22 for our students and employees, so we are fortunate to have that in place already before the Sept. 5 effective date. What's important to us is keeping our students healthy and moving forward with their education. We've done a good job of working together and navigating the pandemic at RLC, and we expect that to continue."
More than 200 John A. Logan College staff members and their families were vaccinated at an on-campus clinic in March. The college also has a COVID Task Force which meets regular and will soon be discussing the new mandates from the governor.
The vaccination mandate comes on the heels of a previously-issued requirement that those in buildings on university and community college buildings wear face coverings.
Even though the institutions in the region cannot provide data as to the percentages of vaccinated faculty, staff and students, a survey sent to the SIU campus community prior to the beginning of the fall semester showed 89.6% of faculty and staff who responded said they were fully vaccinated or planned to receive their second dose before classes started. Among students who responded, 79.6% said they were fully vaccinated or planned to receive their second dose before classes began.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, as of Thursday, 60.8% of all Illinoisans 18 years old and over have been fully vaccinated and 77.7% have received at least one dose.
But vaccine rates are seriously lagging here in Southern Illinois.
K-12 schools
The vaccine requirement will apply to all teachers and staff pre-K through 12th grade.
Joshua Stafford, superintendent of Vienna High School, said the school will continue to work with SHIELD, part of the University of Illinois System, who they are already partnered with as part of their “Test to Stay Program.” He said through this program the school has access to rapid antigen testing and the SHIELD testing protocol.
“So for those staff that are unable or unwilling to receive the vaccine, at least in our school system, we do have the resources in place to go ahead and allow them access to do that once weekly testing within the school system and not be you know, in a situation where they're trying to trying to access that elsewhere in the community,” Stafford said.
Stafford said he doesn’t have exact numbers on how many teachers and staff members at Vienna High are vaccinated, but based on conversations he has had, he would estimate they are above the 50% mark.
The safety of students and the community should be center stage, Stafford said, and it is important for the community to know that the school is committed to giving young people the best opportunities it can.
“Having their education delivered via remote instruction is not ideal. And so we certainly want to do everything we can to keep our students in person and give them the opportunities to have that in person instruction,” Stafford said.