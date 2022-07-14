Students uncover a crucial part in the story of Lewis and Clark

Students in the summer field school at the Center for Archaeological Investigations at SIU have added important information to the story of explorers Lewis and Clark with a recent discovery at Fort Kaskaskia State Park, near Ellis Grove.

Mark Wagner, director of CAI, said they found the western stockade trench of the American fort (1803-1806) during excavations in the park.

“We didn’t know it existed until a field school in 2017,” Wagner said. “Like everybody else, we thought there was only one fort.”

While field school students excavated at the known fort site in 2017, Wagner was perplexed. The only artifacts from the site were French.

One of the employees of the park mentioned they found an American button at the top of Garrison Hill. Wagner had some of the students open a site on the hill in 2017, and they recovered a lot of American artifacts.

Wagner said that meant a completely new fort was built by the Americans. They had not built on top of the French fort as they had done at Fort Massac. He said no one expected a new fort, so they did not look for it.

This year, Wagner’s goal this year was to find one of the walls of the American fort. They used remote sensing and had excavations and finally found a stockade trench.

“Remote sensing on the edge of the cemetery detected a linear anomaly,” Wagner said.

That anomaly was excavated and they found the stockade trench about four to five feet underground.

“We found the west wall for the first time,” Wagner said.

In addition, they uncovered the remains of a building with a stone fireplace, which seemed to be at a corner of the American fort. They also found some important artifacts, including a dinner knife.

This find will help protect the American fort. “In order to protect a site, you have to know where it is and what is inside it,” Wagner said. “I would like to find the north, south and east walls.”

Wagner said the site is important because Capt. Meriwether Lewis and 2nd Lt. William Clark visited the fort on their expedition. They even recruited men to join them as they traveled across the Western United States.

“I read a late history of Fort Kaskaskia written in 1905. They looked at what happened at Fort Massac. The Americans built on top of the French fort,” Wagner said. “To me it’s amazing that this thing is in the middle of a park that been there since the 1930s, but they only thought there was one fort.”

The walls are deep into the ground, so they still survive. The ground to the east was disturbed, but only about a foot deep. Wagner said the walls to the fort are preserved because they are deeper. He believes about 90 % of the fort is intact.

He would like to get the American fort identified and secured.

Wagner also would like to see more interest in the fort and Lewis and Clark’s stop there. While there was a lot of interest during the 200th anniversary, he said it now seems forgotten.

Wagner hopes the field school will be invited back to the park next year, so they can find the other walls of the American fort.