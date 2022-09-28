Study: The manufacturing market is a major contributor to the Southern Illinois economy

The manufacturing market is a major contributor not only to the Illinois economy as a whole, but it especially contributes to the Southern Illinois region. So say the findings of an economic impact study released on Wednesday.

The study found that manufacturing is responsible for $2.5 billion in economic impact in Jackson and Williamson Counties annually. The findings were shared by Gordy Hulten, CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association during a stop at Com-Pac International in Carbondale on Wednesday morning. The results were part of a University of South Carolina study looking at the economic impact of manufacturing in the state of Illinois.

Statewide, manufacturing has an estimated annual economic impact between $580 billion and $611 billion each year. Hulten said manufacturing is the largest contributor to the state’s gross domestic product and Illinois manufactures employ more than 660,000 people directly and support 1.7 million jobs.

“Manufacturing is pivotal to the success of our state’s economy, creating jobs and building communities while developing innovative products that will lead our nation forward,” he said.

Flanked by Greg Sprehe, president and CEO of Com-Pac International; Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell; State Representative Dave Severin and State Senators Terri Bryant and Dale Fowler, Hulten shared specifics about both counties as part of a “Manufacturing Matters” tour throughout Illinois.

He said Williamson County manufacturing supports 20% of the county’s economy, including 5,454 jobs, generating more than $316 million in salaries and benefits. Overall, the economic impact in the county from manufacturing is $1.9 billion.

Jackson County manufacturing includes 1,942 employees earning $101 million in pay and benefits each year. The total economic impact in Jackson County from manufacturing is $594.8 million.

“Manufacturers are a vital contributor to our city’s economic development ecosystem, providing stable jobs and generating tax revenue to support important programs,” Mitchell said.

He pointed to Carbondale manufacturers Intertape Polymer Group and Com-Pac International as examples. Com-Pac is a global maker of specialized packaging products for food service, medical and industrial applications. The company’s Carbondale headquarters and plant employ more than 225 people on a full and part-time basis.

“The almost 2,000 people supported by manufacturing jobs in Jackson County generate about $600 million in economic output – almost 10% of Jackson County’s GDP,” Hulten said. “Every manufacturing job in this region creates an additional seven jobs and has a huge ripple throughout the local economy.”

Hulten said Illinois manufacturers benefit from a quality workforce, outstanding highway and railroad transportation options and the state’s centralized location.