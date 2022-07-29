Summer program provides relief to low income Ameren customers

COLLINSVILLE – Ameren Illinois has collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to provide $12 million to help income-qualified customers pay their energy bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program.

The LIHEAP Summer Supplemental Benefit Program provides additional relief to aid LIHEAP customers impacted by higher power supply prices.

Inflation and supply constraints have led to an energy shortage and the resulting supply cost increases have caused monthly bill amounts to increase significantly over last year. Ameren Illinois does not profit from energy supply; power is purchased by an Illinois state agency and the costs are passed directly to customers, dollar-for-dollar.

Households who received a benefit through the state-administered LIHEAP program between Sept. 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, and whose original LIHEAP benefit account is still active with Ameren Illinois during the month of July, received a credit on their account of up to $200.

With this collaboration, LIHEAP Summer Supplemental benefits were provided to more than 66,000 Ameren Illinois customers.

"The combination of higher electricity supply prices and hotter temperatures are making it a challenging summer for our customers, particularly those on fixed incomes," said Joe Solari, Vice President, Customer Experience, Ameren Illinois. "We were glad to partner with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and our state LIHEAP agencies to help support our customers in need."

A new round of assistance through LIHEAP will begin on Sept. 1. To apply, find your local agency at HelpIllinoisFamiles.com. Ameren Illinois reminds its customers that special terms are available for establishing a repayment plan through July 31.

Customers can explore all energy assistance and bill payment options, as well as money-saving resources at AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyAssistance.