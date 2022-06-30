Summer reading program grows in popularity at Marion's Carnegie Library

MARION — Marion's Carnegie Library is encouraging children to become more avid readers this summer.

This year's activities are designed to entertain ages ranging from pre-K through high school. They include: nature walks at Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge; yoga for kids; Story Hour at The Pavilion, The Hub, Extreme Kids and Emery Brothers Skating Rink; Playroom Playdates; crafts; movies; Lego Club; and a Star Wars escape room.

Shelley Hudspath, coordinator of children's services at the library, said this is her fifth year with the program. She said each summer's program is different and more fun-packed each year.

"We've had guest speakers, including one on snakes, that drew our largest crowd (272) so far this summer. We've had Mario Kart and cosplay for our teens. We've even taken an adult class out to Mandala Gardens on State Street."

Hudspath said the library also hosts Anime clubs on Mondays and Fandom Fridays, which focuses largely on Star Wars and superhero movies.

All the activities, she said, give kids something to look forward to doing over the summer, and more importantly, in a learning environment.

"Our graphic novels are hugely popular with all the images on the pages," Hudspath said when asked what books are popular with kids today. "And we have also seen a lot of interest in biographies, many of which were assigned by teachers, but some that were not."

The summer reading program at Carnegie Library got underway May 28 and will continue through July 28.

Hudspath said more exposure to the library leads to an increase in kids' interest in resources offered.

"The big deal to us is simply finding new ways to get kids interested in reading, she said. "It's music to my ears anytime I hear a kid upset that he or she has to leave the library because they're having a good time here. And with the help of some fine sponsors, we also provide prizes based on the amount of minutes kids log when reading."

Representatives with the Marion Cultural and Civic Center have also partnered with the library this summer, offering free movies on the big screen each Thursday morning.

"They came up with the idea and we're glad to have them partnering with us," Hudspath said.

