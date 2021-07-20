Summit to address region's food insecurity

“Food security is how reliable people’s sources of food are every day and whether they can count on a meal. It’s basically knowing where their next meal is going to come from,” explains Steve Ericson, executive director of Feeding Illinois, an association of foodbanks throughout the state. “Most people like to go to bed or wake up knowing that they’re going to have two or three meals as the day goes on.”

Ericson, who will be one of two keynote speakers at the summit, said the problem of food insecurity is more prevalent in Southern Illinois.

“It is a part of the state which is very rural and sources of food – manufacturers and distributors – are not as plentiful as in other parts of the state,” he said. “There really is enough food out there, it’s just a matter of how to we get it to the people at an affordable cost,” he said.

Wright added, “Food insecurity impacts every city, community, village or county in our region. There are a lot of different issues in regards to either distributing the food that is available or just not having access to food, whether it be a food desert or a lack of food pantries or grocery stores. Food access and food security impacts every corner of Southern Illinois.